Letter: Billionaires Pay Bupkis
Letter: Billionaires Pay Bupkis

It's outrageous that 25 rich billionaires paid far less tax, as a percentage of their income, than most taxpayers. Some paid zero, zip, nada. The latest analysis of plutocrats' tax returns shows big-time tax avoidance benefitting those whose earnings exceed $2 million. It's legal, according to current tax laws, but it just ain't right.

Warren Buffet, for example, paid just $23.7 million in taxes from 2014 to 2018, when his wealth rose by $24.3 billion. That's less than 0.1% of his earnings. What percent of your earnings went to taxes?

It's perfectly legal that losses on speculative investments, like the stock market, offset winning bets in future years. But, those untaxed earnings require higher taxes on the rest of us. Why should we cover oligarchs' losses while we don't share their gains? Why are capital gains taxed as half the rate of wages?

These unfair tax laws should be changed.

Bruce Joffe

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

