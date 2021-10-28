Letter: Bipartisanship - Kyrsten Sinema

GOP Senator Jeff Flake goes against his party policy Democrats cheered.
GOP Senator John McCain goes against his party policy and he is a Maverick.
GOP appointed Chief Justice Roberts votes in favor of the Affordable Care Act and he’s a hero.
Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema displays bipartisanship in denying Democrats desire to suspend the Senate filibuster and she’s vilified by her party followers and accosted in a restroom.
Wondering why she isn’t also a hero?
Tom Peña
Oro Valley
