Letter: Bipartisanship and the needs of our country
Letter: Bipartisanship and the needs of our country

Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy & Co. keep clamoring for bipartisanship. Yet when bipartisanship is handed to them on a silver platter, they slap it away with disdain, showing their countrymen that what they are really interested in is continued obstructionism and an all-out effort to never allow President Biden to realize the goals that he has set for his administration, among which are badly need investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, racial equity, and the return to a strong, healthy middle class. These are the goals which all critically-thinking Americans would like to see their President and elected officials achieve. Yet because of the duplicity and perfidy of the majority of Republicans in today's Congress, we the people may not see these objectives realized.

So if comity between the two parties is scoffed at by the GOP, then I exhort the Democrats to help Joe Biden get the people's work done by other means. JUST GET IT DONE!

Gladys Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

