Letter: Bipartisanship

Did anyone else hear the irony in GOP Senator Tim Scott's rebuttal speech in discussing that there is no racism in the United States, despite previously saying that he has been stopped while driving black more than 18 times, that voting in the state of Georgia, as the result of recent Georgia voting legislation, is as easy and uncomplicated as in the state of New York, and that bipartisanship in Congress was much better under the last administration's leadership and the GOP party of no. Can we please keep irony in Greek tragedy and out of American political speech.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.