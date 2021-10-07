 Skip to main content
Letter: Bipartisanship
Letter: Bipartisanship

You have made your point, Sen. Sinema. You want to accomplish things in a bipartisan manner. Laudable.

But bipartisanship requires that the two sides work together. We now have two single-minded parties, one trying to support their own president, the other doing all it can to ensure he gets nothing accomplished during this, his first term. Alas, it'll likely be his only term if you and Sen. Manchin torpedo his attempts to strengthen America's infrastructure.

So it is time for you to get off the fence, join the team and negotiate within your own party, notwithstanding the opposition you may have to some of Pres. Biden's agenda items (and/or their cost). Otherwise you are not fostering bipartisanship; rather, you are playing into the hands of Sen. McConnell and the Republicans.

Please consider the long-term effects for the Democratic party, for the presidency, and not least for you in particular, that your continued intransigence foreshadows.

Gerard Ervin

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

