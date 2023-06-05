A letter writer now wants to put number bands on guns for tracking. Dear Letter Writer; guns already have numbers on them. They are called serial numbers, and police use them everyday to track guns.

The other thing you suggested is years of extensive training to take possession of your gun is just ridiculous. There is already a training class in place for people to get a CCW. These classes are taught by NRA certified instructors. I strongly recommend them. Now as far as someone coming into my home to inspect where I keep my guns, that is OUT OF THE QUESTION! That is a clear invasion of privacy. I do, how ever, recommend a good gun safe.