Letter: Bishops Act

As a practicing Catholic, I was amazed to see the CCB attempt to single out public figures and politicians who in their opinion disobey church teaching on abortion and other core doctrinal issues. You hypocrite, first take the log out of your eye (the sex abuse, the atrocities throughout the ages, the lack of acknowledgement of women in the church, the lack of response to the incarceration of immigrant children) so then you will see clearly enough to take the speck out of your brother's eye. Stick to the spiritual teachings, as was instructed, and keep out of the partisan issues. I do not believe in abortion, but who am I to pass judgement on those that do. "Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's; and to God the things that are God's. Change the abortion law in the courts or at the ballot box. Hypocrites placing a scarlet letter will only create division.
Michael Coiro
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.