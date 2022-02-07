Letter: Bizarro World

A million plus undocumented pouring across our southern borders. Record Fentanyl seizures with this very deadly drug killing kids and adults on the streets. Smuggling gangs are in control of the border, our own Border Patrol overwhelmed.But Biden is sending thousands of American troops to the Ukraine border?! What the heck is going on?A rhetorical question as we all know very well what is going on in a tragical bizarro world. Biden it's time to straighten up and get this wonderful nation of ours under control. C'mon man!
Debra Mantecon
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.