 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bizarro World
View Comments

Letter: Bizarro World

  • Comments

A million plus undocumented pouring across our southern borders. Record Fentanyl seizures with this very deadly drug killing kids and adults on the streets. Smuggling gangs are in control of the border, our own Border Patrol overwhelmed.But Biden is sending thousands of American troops to the Ukraine border?! What the heck is going on?A rhetorical question as we all know very well what is going on in a tragical bizarro world. Biden it's time to straighten up and get this wonderful nation of ours under control. C'mon man!

Debra Mantecon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bad Judge

I’m a bit confused about why so many unqualified people are weighing in on the Covid Pandemic. When a Law Judge compares diabetics eating suga…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News