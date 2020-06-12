Letter: Black and White

We are lucky that black people want justice, not revenge. In the protests there are beautiful polished apples and some rotten ones. But, take a look at our side of the ledger: We (our ancestors) went into their lands and stole whole villages away. Our ancestors threw them into the dark holds of ships and took them a thousand miles away to serve their captors. To work their fields and serve them food and to allow any sort of indignity. To take away power to live lives of their own. To have their children or wives sold away. To be lynched. To be kept from voting. To be abused by policemen and southern entitled whites. To kill them with impunity and cover it up with a winking system of good 'ol boys.
How can we redress these wrongs? That should be our focus. We can never make it right, but we can fix the system and make sure that there is never snickering evil to harm them again.
Jonnie Cohen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
