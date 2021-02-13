 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Black borrowers need the forgiveness most
View Comments

Letter: Black borrowers need the forgiveness most

  • Comments

Re: the Feb. 9 article "Black borrowers need debt forgiveness most."

This article states that borrowers and politicians think that all of us should pay off the student debt of those who claim they can't.

First of all, didn't they voluntarily ask for and receive money in return for a promise to repay the loan.

Aren't they legally and morally responsible to fulfill their part of the contract to pay back the loan at whatever terms they agreed to.

Many of us worked and paid our own way through school; and, many of us paid back our student loans with interest.

Why should we be asked to pay off the loans of others?

Whatever happened to the ideals of responsibility, honor, and pride?

It saddens me to think of the example that this sets for coming generations.

John Cioffi

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News