Letter: Black borrowers need the forgiveness most

Re: the Feb. 9 article "Black borrowers need debt forgiveness most."
This article states that borrowers and politicians think that all of us should pay off the student debt of those who claim they can't.
First of all, didn't they voluntarily ask for and receive money in return for a promise to repay the loan.
Aren't they legally and morally responsible to fulfill their part of the contract to pay back the loan at whatever terms they agreed to.
Many of us worked and paid our own way through school; and, many of us paid back our student loans with interest.
Why should we be asked to pay off the loans of others?
Whatever happened to the ideals of responsibility, honor, and pride?
It saddens me to think of the example that this sets for coming generations.
John Cioffi
Northeast side
