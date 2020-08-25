 Skip to main content
Letter: Black Lives Matter PSA for the Deaf
Letter: Black Lives Matter PSA for the Deaf

"Unspeakable", a :60 second PSA highlighting the voices of the Deaf community and their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Created by Emmy Award Winning Film Director Emmai Alaquiva.

After a series of conversations with his 8 year-old daughter about the current racial climate, Emmai was inspired by watching her make BLM signs around the house and use art to express her feelings. Being a witness, he was moved to find creative ways to amplify the voices that often get overlooked. He and Makayla took ASL classes together and to this day, it remains very dear to their relationship. “Unspeakable,” assembles a diverse cast of the Pittsburgh Deaf community to collectively proclaim through American Sign Language (ASL) that Black Lives Matter. All filmed in and around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, including several BLM protests.

2020 | 3-Time Emmy Award-Nominee

2016 | Black Male Engagement (BMe) “National Community Leader”

2008 | Emmy Award-Winner “Fly Boys Tuskegee Airmen”

Nina Brooks

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

