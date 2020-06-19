Letter: Black Lives Matter

This is what FBI Crime Report 2018, Expanded Homicide Table 6 reports:
Whites killed by Blacks: 11.03 per million
Whites killed by Whites: 10.84 per million
Blacks killed by Blacks: 57.14 per million
Blacks Killed by Whites: .095 per million . . . this is what Black Lives Matter is protesting
If Black Lives Matter was serious, wouldn't you think they would protest Black on Black homicides?
Alan Kohl
Northwest side
