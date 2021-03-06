Letter: Black lives matter

I see the notices suggesting that "Black lives matter" and I find that I totally agree. But I wonder if, past that point, we might say that white lives matter, and brown lives, and red lives and on and on. Isn't it better, in the overall scheme of things to promote a pronouncement that "All lives matter"? Wouldn't that explain that we are all important and require consideration. Any time we suggest one segment is more important than another we further separate us through implied bias. It doesn't help anyone's cause and actually increases resentment. Why complicate things by promoting one's self interest at the expense of another. We are all important, aren't we?
Phil Reinecker
East side
