Letter: Black lives matter

In 1968-69 I lived inner city back east. I was a young teen going to high school. I remember the riots with the fights, fires, and looting with property damage. I lived two blocks where most of the action was taking place. I remember marshal law at night. Police would drive by our block telling us to stay inside. Both blacks and whites felt unsafe in school where a lot of fights and looting continued among the young people. Dr Martin Luther King did his speech and President Ronald Regan did his. What is going on in America now reminds me of those times. Did nobody learn from that experience? How many times must people repeat this to get it to stick. I learned that people are people and all need to be treated with dignity and respect.
Diane Hoover
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
