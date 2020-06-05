Letter: Black Lives

Black Lives Matter! The oppression and discrimination in our state’s systems need to be reformed. All of our citizens deserve a fair chance to succeed in life and not be held back because of the color of their skin. Racist practices and policies need to end now! Police brutality and discriminatory practices need to be addressed with more training and violators need to be removed from their jobs and lose their pensions and be arrested if they have used unnecessary excessive force. Body cams must be mandatory! The preschool to prison pipeline needs to broken apart and the disparities in our education systems need to be fixed. Poverty should not equal diminished educational standards!! The voices of Sen. McSally, Sen. Sinema, and Rep. Kirkpatrick are needed in the fight to end racism now!! Let us hear from Sen. McSally, Sen. Sinema, and Rep. Kirkpatrick and see them fighting for change.
Jessica Cary-Alvarez
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
