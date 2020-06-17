Letter: Black on Black Crime

Re: the June 15 letter "Black-on-black killings are getting no coverage."
How does Black on Black crime fit into the current protests?
Well, I think it has to do about as much with the protest as white on white crime, or Asian on Asian crime, or Amerindian on Amerindian crime, or, say, Irish on Irish crime. Well, you see where this is going.
You see, I think X on X crime has nothing to do with the current protest. Instead, it’s a deflection from the central issue, which is police bias affecting treatment of certain ethnicities, in this case, police treatment of Blacks.
In America, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States declares equality before the law for everyone. Hence, bias is to play no part. The protest simply says, let’s fix things so that we can live up to those ideals.
So, what does black on black crime have to do with the current protest? My answer: Absolutely nothing.
Dennis McKiernan
East side
