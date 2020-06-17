Letter: Black on Black Crime
View Comments

Letter: Black on Black Crime

Re: the June 15 letter "Black-on-black killings are getting no coverage."

How does Black on Black crime fit into the current protests?

Well, I think it has to do about as much with the protest as white on white crime, or Asian on Asian crime, or Amerindian on Amerindian crime, or, say, Irish on Irish crime. Well, you see where this is going.

You see, I think X on X crime has nothing to do with the current protest. Instead, it’s a deflection from the central issue, which is police bias affecting treatment of certain ethnicities, in this case, police treatment of Blacks.

In America, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States declares equality before the law for everyone. Hence, bias is to play no part. The protest simply says, let’s fix things so that we can live up to those ideals.

So, what does black on black crime have to do with the current protest? My answer: Absolutely nothing.

Dennis McKiernan

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Big Horn Fire

What is going on in Tucson? We have a serious fire in the Catalina Mountains and two fools decide to fly drones near it, for worthless picture…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News