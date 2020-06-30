Letter: Black-on-black killings are getting no coverage

The June 15 letter asking "Why is it that Democrats get agitated [sic] over a police killing demanding justice, yet ignore black on black violence?'' is a perfect example of subconscious racism.
Black on Black violence has NOT been ignored. Numerous legislative efforts to eradicate its causes by improving access to jobs, housing, security and health have repeatedly been derailed by Republicans who close their eyes to suffering of all races.
Moreover, the question itself is a classic Trump-like ploy to deflect attention. Police killings are noteworthy because they embody the ultimate perversion of state power. Advocates do not seek to "demonize" officers who protect "you and me" (a loaded phrase). Rather, they seek to hold accountable the thugs among them who exceed their authority, along with their enablers.
This is law enforcement, pure and simple. Recall: "Justice" is not for Just Us.
Regula Case
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
