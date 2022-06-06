Letter: Blackout Warnings

First TEP then the North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC), a regulatory body that oversees grid stability warns us that blackouts are possible this throughout the country this summer. How did we get to this point? I believe the primary reason is politicians and regulators looking to gain votes for re-election have pushed and subsidized energy providers to rush to what they call renewable energy sources. Unfortunately they have not ensured there are plans to continue providing the reliable energy we get from “dreaded” fossil fuel power plants. Without a well thought out plan to convert from fossil fuels to the “renewable energy vision” we will continue experiencing the energy interruptions commonly occurring in 3rd world countries and California.