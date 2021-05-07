Letter: Blacks need to look at themselves in the mirror

The narrative from Democrats and their allies in the news media is that the plight of black lives today is the result of white racism. But, blacks need to look at themselves in the mirror and take responsibility for their own lives and communities. 64% of black children live in single parent, with mothers, households. Almost 70% of of children are born out of wedlock. Only 42% of blacks complete college. 2019 FBI statistics show 55.9% of homicides were committed by blacks and 54.7% of the victims were also black. Black women have 4 times greater amount of abortions than white women. Why does Black Lives Matter not address these issues? Studies show that many black immigrants do better economically than America born blacks. The thinking is because they come here unsaddled from having an ingrained defeatist attitude, believing America is still full of opportunity. Blacks need to look in the mirror and take responsibility for themselves and their communities. They need to stop listening to white Democrats.
Laticia Lewis
Green Valley
