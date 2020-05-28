Letter: Blame China & WHO

Like another writer, am tired of Trump and McSally blaming China or WHO for our troubles. Additionally, tired of all the talking heads taking the same path. We and our allies have informants in China. We have good photos from space. We have a consulate in Wuhan with a direct line to the state department. Probably some allies have consulates also. We monitor phone and radio communication worldwide. Guessing many media have reporters there too. Even if China hid the ball, for all these sources to be uninformed and not transmit relevant information to the U.S. strains common sense. Maybe we were not paying attention.
Does WHO even have a duty or the resources to investigate what China told them? What would we saying if positions were reversed.
Let's look at what we really knew, if our government will tell us. Then determine if actions taken or not taken would have lessened deaths and economic chaos.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
