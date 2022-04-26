Letter: Blame Game

I get so tired of the constant blame game from the Right. Nothing in the way of a platform but if it’s not Biden’s fault it’s a Dems failure. OMG! The CDC changed their masking recommendations so nothing they recommend is ever to be believed. The southern border is flooded with refugees from the crime ridden and drought stricken countries south of us - must be Biden’s fault. Our unemployment rate is in the 3% range and businesses are crying for workers. Is there a disconnect here? Inflation due to supply chain disruption, pent up demand during the virus shut down, or stimulus money to help unemployed families must be Biden's fault. Gas prices thru the roof? Blame Biden. Trump lost the election? Must be those bad Dems counting votes correctly. Anything to keep “the base” agitated before the fall elections.