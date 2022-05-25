 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Blame Joe

Re: the May 21 letter "USA, Third-World country?."

I want to blame everything on Joe Biden. Isn't it obvious he's responsible for everything? Evidence? Doesn't matter. I think what I'm told. Facts and reality are of no concern to me. Fear, hate and ignorance are what motivate me. I'm in lockstep with my great leader, that self-serving, corrupt and incompetent liar who trashed the Constitution and tried his best to steal a free and fair election. My guy is a traitor, but so what, Biden is worse. I fully endorse the GOP, even if they don't stand for anything but grievance. lies and hypocrisy. I'm all for the party of NO-NO platform, NO plan for dealing with any of the crises that face us. Doesn't matter because it's all Joe's fault. I'm a privileged white guy who fears his entitlement is being threatened every day. Who is the useful idiot?

Stanley Steik

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

