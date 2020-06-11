Letter: Blame the left?

Interesting letter to the editor today blaming those evil leftists for all of the looting and rioting during the protests currently occurring around the nation.
All I can say is hey GENIUS these are criminals plain and simple. They wait for situations like this and steal, destroy, burn and wreck businesses because they are criminals, not right wing nuts or left wing nuts, they are the scum that comes out for the sole purpose of looting and vandalizing, taking advantage of these situations.
But hey as a conservative blame the left if it makes you happy and feel good because all you and your ilk are doing is dividing our great country even further and destroying what our forefathers have built!
Larry Huff
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!