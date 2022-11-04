Letter: Blame vs Solutions

Republicans are quick to blame Democrats for inflation and high gas and food prices, but most knowledgeable economists attribute these hikes to factors no American president could control —the covid epidemic, a war initiated by Putin, prices set by foreign oil producers, and price gouging by corporate investors --including many Americans. Voters understandably want a change, but what solutions are Republicans offering? Would another tax cut for the wealthy help pay the bills of low and middle-income Americans? Would the cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid proposed by Republican candidates help?

No administration can solve all our problems, but actions taken in the first 20 months of Biden’s administration have made Americans healthier, safer, and more economically secure. These improvements will be on the chopping block if Republicans gain control of our state and federal legislatures. Republican candidates are already voicing their plans to eliminate or reduce Medicare, Social Security, reproductive freedoms, voting rights and democracy itself. When they tell you what they will do, believe them.