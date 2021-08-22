Letter: Blame

With the fall of the Afghanistan government, it is predictable that political leaders from both major parties, will blame the other for this failure of foreign policy. Since entering the country militarily , to respond to the 9/11 , two Republican and two Democratic Administrations have overseen the policy. There were almost certainly many misjudgments to go around.
But 'blame" surely misses the point. Since WWII America has engaged in one foreign policy/military misadventure after another. Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan stand out. These were very costly, in blood and treasure. The necessary step we have ignored is to learn from our mistakes. We don't have exit strategies, and we don't invest in understanding the local people and culture when we invade.
We have the most powerful military in the world. But we need to go back to school if we are to ask our citizens to sacrifice.
jim greene
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.