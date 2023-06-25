Why would Biden or any Democrats want to make up a court case to keep Trump from running for president again? Trump is doing such a bang-up job of destroying the Republican Party, no one on the Left should get in his way. A real leader would have stepped aside already, saying that he was only creating division. But as Chris Christie said in the recent CNN Town Hall, Trump never talks about the concerns of working people only about his own grievances.
Biden has wisely stayed out of the fray. What made the indictments political is only Trump saying so.
Recent polls of possible Republican voters put Trump ahead of the other probable candidates, at 51%. I would guess a lot of the other 49% are not buying tickets for the next Trumptanic voyage. Watch for indictment icebergs ahead.
Martin Plocke
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.