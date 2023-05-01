It always amuses me when I read letters to the editor blaming President Biden for everything under the sun, especially as it relates to inflation, gas prices, and the stock market. Yes, inflation is high, but nearly half as high as Europe and most of the world (10% in Europe). Nobody likes to pay $4.50 per gallon of gas, but it is about $7.50 per gallon in Europe. A recent letter blamed Biden for his retirement account going down under Biden, but the DJIA has increased 9% since President Biden took office. Inflation and gasoline prices are a global issue, caused by a myriad of global issues unrelated to President Biden.