The GOP has done it once again, last week compelling the entire Congress to pass a pointless resolution condemning "socialism." The GOP resolution equates socialism with the regimes of Pol Pot, Fidel Castro, Mao Tze Tung and Joseph Stalin, all of them Communist. This is either another example of blatant lying or a exhibition of profound ignorance. Anyone who has taken Political Science 101 knows that political ideologies are on a spectrum. Communists are at the most extreme of the left side. They are totalitarian and do not accept the concept of human rights, while socialists are left of center, democratic, and possess a profound respect for human rights. In reality, socialists' are more concerned about human rights than American Republicans, because, unlike Republicans, they believe that education, medical care, housing, employment, and a decent standard of living are basic human rights. In fact, all advanced democracies are socialist, with the exception of the United States. This is another example of GOP fear mongering and pandering to its extremist base.