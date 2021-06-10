Letter: Bleeding-heart liberal buys Konold siblings' defense

When an impoverished youngster from the ghetto robs $50 from a convenience store, conservatives say, "Lock him up and throw away the key." But when the Konold siblings from Tucson breached the Capitol on January 6, their attorney made a case that would make us bleeding-heart liberals proud. The brother and sister were "vulnerable," due to childhood trauma and injuries, and had been "subjected to four plus years of goddamn propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since Hitler."
The attorney for Felicia and Cory Konold is absolutely right. The Konolds were not responsible for their actions and should not be jailed, as long as the true perpetrators of their crimes are--Donald Trump and the owners of Fox News.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.