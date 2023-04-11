It seems we hear about conservative judges and liberal judges. We hear about republican judges and democrat judges. Judges are supposed to interpret the law without favor or prejudice. To have liberal democrat judges and conservative republican judges defeats the principles of a "Justice "system. Justice is supposed to be blind to partisan manipulation. Without an objective and unbiased judicial system, we don't have a democracy.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.