Letter: Blinded to the Truth or another con

Re: the June 7 article "Breaking down Trump's game plan for coronavirus."

When I started reading the Op-Ed I reckoned the author was either drinking the kool-aid or a con man. Not one word regarding the initial denial (there is no threat), the misinformation (virus testing, medical treatments), the lack of organization or a master plan (there is still none), the conspiracy theories (China, Democrats), and the total denial of any problems or faults with government’s response (I’m doing a really wonderful job). What we did get was more lies (nurses and doctors were stealing PPE supplies), self aggrandizing, using the crisis to move forward his failed policies, and lack of transparency (the taxpayer will never know where 2-3 trillion dollars went); this is what we get when we have a reality show celebrity as POTUS and a bunch of sycophants in congress. I'm hoping we will not be blinded by the truth or conned come November.

Michael Fisher

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

