Letter: Blinkers and Blinders

It is obvious from the letters to the editor that people continue to support Trump. It also seems clear that their filters are firmly in place when it comes to judging Trump for all of his lies. Perhaps there are just too many and they come too fast, as shown by the analysis done of the Associated Press in the Star. Recently, seven major and perhaps minor assertions of Trumps and his surrogate, McEnany, made at “briefings,” and press conferences were fact-checked and found to be false or significantly flawed, or wrong or misleading, or at best exaggerations, or just plain lies. On testing, kids and covid-19, U.S. deaths, cancel culture, masks, travel restrictions, and veterans, Trump was deemed to have been inaccurate (or apply appropriate term from the previous sentence) to be charitable. To be fair his statement on the pandemic, that “it will probably unfortunately get worse before it gets better” was judged true.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
