Letter: BLM co- founder/Marxist Patrisse Khan-Cullors buys 4 houses
Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder and self-proclaimed Marxist Patrisse Khan-Cullors recently purchased four houses totaling over $3.2 million in predominantly white residential areas. One house, purchased for $415,000, is in an exclusive area outside of Atlanta having an indoor swimming pool, an airplane hanger and a 2,500 foot runway. Last month, Khan-Cullors purchased a home near Malibu for $1.4 million. She was seen looking at luxury apartments and townhouses near Nassau, Bahamas. Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, said of Khan-Cullors, "If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes. It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement." Socialists like Khan-Cullors preach the redistribution of other's wealth, but when it comes to their own, they are hypocrites.

Doug Lawrence

Midtown

