Letter: BLM protesters in D.C. shout at and threaten Sen. Paul his wife and assault police officers
Last night, after the conclusion of President Trump's nomination acceptance speech and amazingly fantastic fireworks show in Washington, D.C., dozens of Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters, not social distancing and some not wearing masks, confronted Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and his wife as they were walking to their hotel. The protesters shoved an officer on a bicycle, who fell onto Paul. They were shouting at him "say her name, Breonna Taylor." Paul said it was ironic as he has introduced legislation in the name of Breonna Taylor to end "no knock" police raids. Paul also said they were shouting threats to him and his wife. The BLM protesters assaulted police officers throwing objects at them. Five were charged with assaulting an officer and others charged with destruction of property. This is exactly the kind of chaos and violence that Trump and Republicans have been continually denouncing for months, but Democrats like Joe Biden, until this week, have been silent about it. Previously calling them, 'peaceful protests.'

Charles Tach

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

