Letter: Blood Money
Recently, our two Democratic Senators elected to side with the Republicans and against their Democratic Senate and voted for a multi-billion dollar arms deal. Siding with offensive weapons for a dictator who a year ago killed, quartered, box and shipped a Saudi Washington Post journalist from their Embassey in Turkey back to Saudi Arabia.

Certainly this smells like a Pay-to-Play deal between Raytheon and Senator's Sinema and Kelly. So my question to both Senator's is.....how much were you paid to vote for this transaction both overtly and covertly in order to satisfy Raytheon for all of their $work$ to get you elected?

And, part of this is due to WE THE PEOPLE, who have allowed political elections to go to the highest bidder.

Shame on them and shame on us.

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

