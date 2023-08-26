This morning (Aug. 23) I woke up to news that a mother of nine in Arrowhead, California, was shot down in front of her clothing shop because she was displaying a Pride flag. Not only is this senseless crime incredibly sad; it was a likely avoidable. The far-right agenda of the Freedom Caucus, DeSantis, MAGA republicans, and many other right-wing groups have blood on their hands for promoting agendas that target the LGBTQ community with such vitriol that a sick man with a gun took their words to heart and acted upon them. While these people didn't pull the trigger, they definitely "loaded the gun." Inclusiveness doesn't mean anyone loses their rights, it means everyone has access to those same rights; how that is a threat to anyone is beyond me. Please vote these dangerous people out of office, and don't vote them in if they are running. There is no place in America for this kind of rhetoric. Ask yourself, "is this the America we want?" Vote your answer.