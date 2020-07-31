Letter: Bloodand Plasma Donations

WHY CAN’T I DONATE?
During this Covid crisis, I would LOVE to donate blood and or Plasma.
I served our Country in the Air Force from 1982 to 2004. It just so happened that was station in Europe from 1987-1991 (during the European “Mad Cow crisis”_.)
I’ve asked MANY organizations (Red cross, HHS, CDC, Plasma Centers, V.A etc…………. ) just What they are doing to research on WHEN I can donate.? I think 30 years has been long enough as I am not “deformed or show any other deficiencies” that would PREVENT me from donating. I’ve asked many times over the 30 years……… QUOTE “what research is being done to clear us 100’s of THOUSANDS of military members to be able to donate. No answer~ Is THIS yet another Agent Orange cover-up that needs to be reported and researched? NOBODY will provide a clear cut answer.
What are they hiding?
Should I lie on the questionnaire and and donate anyhow? What's the harm?
Respectfully,
Troy Curtis
East side
