Letter: Blue Majorities Everywhere

Many times, 'Business' means business owners, executives, investor groups and shareholders. Conspicuously absent from most working definitions are workers and producers of value for the business who are considered an expense that detracts from profits.
So when politicians, especially Republicans, talk about or act in a business friendly manner, they continue to exacerbate income inequality. Wages are stagnant, hours reduced, health care costs pushed onto workers, poor working conditions maintained and worker value sucked out in favor of profit. Profits do not trickle down anywhere near enough to match the reasonable needs of workers as they contend with the spiraling upward cost of living. Getting by is a struggle and thriving is a dream.
A Republican Senate and a reelected president will make no moves toward fixing this and will make it even worse. We need blue majorities everywhere. Please vote to make this so.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
