Letter: Boarder Security

Dear Letters Editor:
President Biden reassigned South Park's Officer Barbrady to the United States/Mexican Border to assist the Border Patrol security forces. In response to a question from a reporter who wanted to see first hand what was going on, Officer Barbrady said "Nothing to see here, move along" Thousand of illegal immigrants smiled as they also took Officer Barbrady's advice and move along across the border.
Sincerely,
Larry Penner
Great Neck, New York.
Larry Penner
Arivaca
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.