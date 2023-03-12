Re: the Marh 4 article "Blame liberal policies, not talk radio."
Bob Lee's rant vilifying liberal and moderate positions instructs anyone not supportive of the far right to look in the mirror to find the source of society's ills. I would encourage him to look in the mirror himself to recognize and hopefully deal with his own hatred and prejudices. Projection is the psychological term for seeing in others what you subconsciously dislike about yourself.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
