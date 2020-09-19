Letter: Bob Woodward bombshell a dud

Bob Woodward, of Watergate fame, interviewed and taped President Trump 18 times in February and March. His "bombshell" revelation is Trump saying that he knew COVID was deadly, but downplayed it to the public so as not to create a panic. If that was so dire and important to public safety, why did Woodward hold it off until now, six weeks before the election? Trump mentioned several times in his COVID briefings that he did not want to panic the public about COVID. On February 28, while in South Carolina, Biden said that the virus was a crisis, but it was not a time for panicking. Yesterday, Dr. Fauci defended Trump, saying nothing Trump said to him or others during private Covid meetings differed from his public statements, and that there were no distortions and no dependencies. I would suggest people look at the actions Trump took on Covid. The millions of PPEs, ventilators, shutting down the country for two months, fast tracking treatments and vaccines, stimulus money, testing, ect.
Terrence Williams
East side
