Letter: Body Armor

There are two issues that are impossible to debate with the thought of changing someone mind; abortion and guns.

All I am hearing is hardening schools and adding more security. After that then add grocery stores, theaters, restaurants, etal.

The Buffalo grocery store carnage has now been followed by Uvalde elementary school. Couldn’t we all agree on the issue of civilians purchasing body armor? We all agree we are a free country but that doesn’t mean we should be allowed to purchase body armor.

Body armor is made to protect law enforcement and those in the military. In both of these incidents the shooter was hit by bullets from law enforcement. They did not stop them because of the protection they wore. Without it they might have been stopped earlier.

I request we all contact our representatives and outlaw the sale of body armor to civilians.

Jack Walters

Northeast side

