Letter: Bombshell report Joe Biden and Burisma Gas

A computer repair owner in Delaware says in April 2019, a person, believed to have been Hunter Biden, dropped off a lap top computer for repair. The customer never came back for it. The FBI took possession of the computer in December. The store owner reviewed it's hard drive and found images of Hunter having sex and smoking crack cocaine. It also contained an April 2015 email wherein a Ukrainian Burisma board advisor thanked Hunter for introducing him to then VP Joe Biden when on a trip to Washington, D.C. Biden has previously said he knew nothing of Hunter's overseas business dealings. Hunter was on the board at Burisma at the time. Later, Joe Biden would pressure Ukraine in a quid pro quo that they needed to fire a top prosecutor, who happened to be investigating Burisma, in exchange for a billion in foreign aid. They did and Joe bragged about it. This stinks of more evidence of Biden family corruption that the Democrat news media ignores.
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!