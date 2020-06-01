Letter: Bonus for retirees?

I am a retiree and recently received my $1200 stimulus check, which I distributed to various charities and causes. I do not understand the logic in sending someone on fixed income this check – by definition my income never went down. Congress should focus on the millions of Americans who lost their jobs in the last few months through no fault of their own, and make sure they have food on the table until the economy recovers.
Mitch Bunting
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
