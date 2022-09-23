Letter: “Book ban efforts surging in 2022”, pA12, 9.18.22

As a retired teacher, reading this article was horrifying. Librarians across the nation are quitting due to harassment and having their lives threatened if certain books are in their stacks…and sometimes even if those books aren’t.
For almost 600 years (5th to 10th century) the world was plunged into the Dark Ages. Knowledge gained by the scholars and philosophers of the classical ages was lost. Ignorance and superstition governed, while reason and learning perished.
It’s impossible not to predict our nation’s own Dark Ages emerging on the horizon. Only brave and selfless efforts by vanguards of our civilization can save us all.
Karen Papagapitos
Northwest side
