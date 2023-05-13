A Republican Member of The House Oversight and Homeland Security Committees ‘suggested’ that public libraries be replaced with ‘church-owned-alternatives.’

I shudder to think what it would be like if Public Libraries were to contain naught but the creation myths of the world’s five great religions – with only one being displayed in each of these libraries to the exclusion of the other four.

Consider: No Shakespeare – No Star Wars – No Emily Dickinson or Robert Frost.

I have recently published a book this past December (Gotham Books) which is available on Amazon. Although not worthy to be displayed among the works of Shakespeare or Cervantes – or - even as a minor work - I can rest assured that it would never grace the shelves of such a library or even reach the sitting room of The Governor of Florida.

Turbulent Times indeed.

Richard Donahue

Huachuca City