Letter: Book ofNumbers reveals an iconic story about us
Letter: Book ofNumbers reveals an iconic story about us

In the Sunday paper, Rabbi Helen Cohn wrote about the iconic story of the spies that checked out the Promised Land Numbers 13:17 through 14:10. Her story is excellent and rings true to human nature that most of the men were afraid to go forward and wanted to go back to Egypt.

My favorite story in the Book of Numbers is found in chapters 22-23. The Moabite king Balak tries to vanquish the invaders (Israelites/Jews) from entering his kingdom. There are over a million people who have wondered for 40 years in the desert seeking this land of "milk & honey."

King Balak sends his High Priest to find out who these ruffians are and to halt them from entering his kingdom. However, an Angel of the Lord appears and tells the High Priest that these are God's people too.

They are allowed to immigrate into this Promised Land.

Janet Pipes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

