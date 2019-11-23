Fitzsimmons' desire to obliterate any opinions to the right of his extreme left bent can be annoying.
His article on Boomers took the cake. Having been born in 1949, it appears that I am a racist, have no empathy for the homeless, the poor, "working" Americans or the youth of the world. I do not believe in climate change or gun control of any sort.,
Though I have worked menial jobs since I was 12 , worked throughout my college years, given to charities, owned my own business, cared for of my family, and have been gainfully employed for 58 years, I am a disgrace to society. At 70 years of age, I continue to work, and I have never been on the government dole. Apparently, reading the Wall Street Journal is a crime in Fitzsimmons' book. Fitzsimmons, stop mocking those of us who have been valuable members of society. The Star should save on trees by eliminating your column.
Yvette Villamana
North side
