Letter: Border Blaming

When I recently heard Juan Ciscomani on public radio, I first considered that he may be more thoughtful than I’d previously felt. Quickly, though, he veered into Biden’s border crisis as if asylum seekers had congregated there solely due to who our president happens to be. Meanwhile, my local pharmacy closed because its two pharmacists quit, an acquaintance’s three appointments for an oil changes were cancelled due to no employees to do the job, and hospital nurse shortages are commonplace. All this as Venezuelan pharmacists, Cuban mechanics, Haitian nurses wait to make their livelihoods amongst us.
Granted, I’ve been elected to nothing. I have no solution to anything of current importance. However, I do know that blaming isn’t the answer. That is, if the goal is to solve the problem.
Dinosaurs survived here for millions of years. Will we humans last a fraction of their time without imploding on ourselves? If not, at least with our dying breaths, we’ll find someone to blame.
Betsy Lubis
Midtown
