Letter: Border Blaming

When I recently heard Juan Ciscomani on public radio, I first considered that he may be more thoughtful than I’d previously felt. Quickly, though, he veered into Biden’s border crisis as if asylum seekers had congregated there solely due to who our president happens to be. Meanwhile, my local pharmacy closed because its two pharmacists quit, an acquaintance’s three appointments for an oil changes were cancelled due to no employees to do the job, and hospital nurse shortages are commonplace. All this as Venezuelan pharmacists, Cuban mechanics, Haitian nurses wait to make their livelihoods amongst us.