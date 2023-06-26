President Biden and DHS Sec. Mayorkas have repeatedly blamed Congress for the border crisis. How ridiculous and pathetic. It was Biden's immigration rhetoric during the 2020 campaign that people around the world heard and interpreted as an invitation to flock here. That welcoming message was reinforced by Biden's border policies. DHS Sec. Mayorkas declared that Illegal Entry was no longer a deportable offense. ICE agents have been crippled in their enforcement of interior immigration laws, i.e., the halting of work site enforcement operations. Government paid legal assistance is provided free to those seeking asylum. A "catch and release" policy was reimplemented, allowing over a million people into towns and cities across America. In Trump's last year in office, the Border Patrol had 405,000 encounters of people crossing illegally. In 2022, it was over 2,200,000. 10,000 people a day have been illegally entering the country, overwhelming an already demoralized Border Patrol. The blame for this border catastrophe lies with Biden and Mayorkas, not Congress.